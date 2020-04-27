Just found new info on my card

Hi so i bought 2 matching cards evga 2080ti black edition. I just downloaded HWinfo64 and it gives u alot of details, so i just noticed on one line it says:

11264 mbytes of gddr6 sdram (micron) The second card says the same except the (micron) says (samsung) i am wondering if that makes a difference at all..



Also the card that says samsung has another line present that says, Video RAMDAC Integrated RAMDAC What does that mean or do is there an extra

feature? is it a better card? does it mean they are not matched?



Thanks for all the help