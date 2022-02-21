Just finished Corsair 7000x distro + hardline build

Just finished the build in Corsair 7000x with distroplate. The distro plate was almost as expensive as the case, but was worth it I think? It's my first hard tube build. Took all day to plan out the 90s, spacers, and measure and bend the tubing, but you feel more accomplished than soft tubing, plus it looks way better.The build will have clear coolant as colored just ends up dying everything. I'm using 2x Corsair XR5 420s which will cool really well I think. I couldn't do push/pull up top because of lack of clearance for fittings. A 360 up top would have allowed this. I'll be fine with Rgb fans from outside only since that is what you see most. Inside will still some rgb from both water blocks and distro, so just enough lights. Too much rgb looks stupid imo.