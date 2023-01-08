Just dropping a (non-audiophile) recommendation based on a recent upgrade

Replaced some ancient Logitech Z313s with a Vizio V21t-J8 2.1 soundbar/subwoofer.Main reasoning was to clean up the cable mess the Z313's created since I moved into a new house and now I have my own office rather than just a corner of the family room. What I didn't realize was how much better I'd like the sound from the Vizio. What's nice is the the V-series comes in several widths - 24, 30 and 36... and the 24 is nice and compact, fitting well underneath my monitor.On sale at 129.00 its well worth an upgrade from conventional "PC speakers". One optical cable, one power cable, and wireless subwoofer really helps with the clutter.Sound quality is a huge upgrade from the Z313s, and from the office it provided plenty of volume for the Christmas music to the living room and dining room in the new house.