Just can't find a good computer chair...

Hey guys. I've done lots of research and been through a few computer chairs the past few months or so, but I just can't find one that's right so was hoping you could help. I spend hours working at my computer everyday so I need something really comfortable for extended hours of use.The first chair I got was an AKracing K7012 series (same as the Prime series). This was the comfiest computer chair I've ever sat in because the entire seat was covered in fabric and had lots of cold foam that was very squishy and felt great to sit on for many hours. Though I found the wings on the back rest squashed my shoulders together too much and dug into the back of my arms, so I had to return it.I then got their Arctica series chair (same as the Premium series). While this chair was covered in PU leather that didn't feel as nice as the fabric, it did solve the arm and shoulder problem because it's much more open up top than the K7012. But, it is narrower on the bottom half and squashed my legs together too much. So, this one had to go too.Next, I got the Noble Icon which I had read a review for on this site. I like the open design of this chair as I don't feel the need to be held in tight. But, the seat is horrible to sit on for more than a matter of minutes and makes me go numb due to the lack of padding at the back half of the seat and how firm it is - way too much for my liking!So now I'm looking to get a new chair once again. I don't like the feeling of sitting on leather chairs so I think I'm ruling them out as far as the actual seating area for the butt goes. So, Fabric or Mesh is the way to go I guess. I like chairs with soft and thick padding so I can sit on them for hours without discomfort (I don't care if a hard surface is more ergonomic and better for my spine or whatever - it hurts my ass so I don't like it haha.). I can't spend more than £300 and there are no places anywhere near me to go and test chairs before buying. So, any recommendations from you guys? I don't care much about looks, I just want comfort.Thanks for your help