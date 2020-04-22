just bought WD Blue sata ssd. Are sandisk nands reliable?

does sandisk actually make their own nands, or is toshiba still making them?





I had some bestbuy gift cards I got for a 20% discount, and was deciding between 860 evo and wd blue



but bestbuy jacked up their prices these last few days. I was going to get a 500gb 'renewed' 860 evo for $65, but they've hiked it to $75.

So I just pricematched walmart and got the 500gb wd blue for $64.