just bought WD Blue sata ssd. Are sandisk nands reliable?

K

Kdawg

Gawd
Joined
Aug 12, 2017
Messages
953
does sandisk actually make their own nands, or is toshiba still making them?


I had some bestbuy gift cards I got for a 20% discount, and was deciding between 860 evo and wd blue

but bestbuy jacked up their prices these last few days. I was going to get a 500gb 'renewed' 860 evo for $65, but they've hiked it to $75.
So I just pricematched walmart and got the 500gb wd blue for $64.
 
sinisterDei

sinisterDei

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2004
Messages
1,040
Sandisk is owned by WD now, and they previously manufactured their own NAND as part of a joint partnership with Toshiba. I'm not sure if all of Sandisk's drives include their own NAND or if some of them include NAND from others, though.

Regardless, the drive should be fine!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top