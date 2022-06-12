Just bought my first gaming laptop in ages. Have some questions regarding battery managment.

So my wife is dragging me to an out of state conference with her because she doesn't want to go alone, so I decided this would be a good excuse to buy a gaming laptop to keep myself entertained. It's an HP Omen 16 with an i7 11800H, 16GB RAM and the 115 watt derivative of the RTX 3060.



This thing will be plugged in most of it's life, but I want to maintain the battery, which I know do not like staying fully charged for extended periods of time. Is there a way to limit the charge to say, 50-70% either through Windows 11 or some proprietary HP application?



On a side note, gaming laptops sure have come a long way. The last one I had was a P4 with a FX Go 5600. The crappy (relatively speaking) keyboard and small screen take some getting used to but performance is great