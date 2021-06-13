Well, I just bought my first card for my brand new cryptomining venture; an EVGA 3090 XC3 Ultra Hybrid. This card is different from everything else I've looked at, in that it has a separate liquid cooled radiator attached to the card with tubes. It's the first time I've seen a factory installed, separate liquid cooler on a graphics card. I'm hoping that this will allow for a bit more overclocking, and maybe a little bit more earnings.



I had originally decided to start with a 3080; but Nvidia has expanded their 'dump on the evil miners' campaign, and has expanded their limited hash rate cards from the 3060 to include the 3070 and 3080. Only the 3090 is still unaffected. Because the program went into effect in late May, it is likely that a number of the 3070's and 80's currently offered for sale on eBay are limited hash rate cards. Inadvertently getting one would have been a real problem; cards bought from scalpers aren't particularly returnable. The boxes are supposedly marked LHR, but I've noticed that many scalpers just use a standard generic photo of the model of the card being sold, rather than a photo of the specific card. And I wouldn't expect a scalper to advertise the fact that a card was artificially limited. You likely wouldn't know if it was an LHR card until you got the product.



So, I decided to play it safe, and go with a 3090. Not the best choice in many respects... but it will still mine at full speed. I paid $2,805 USD, including shipping. This is a *reasonable* price (given the current shortage); other 3090's have sold on eBay for $2900 and up.



Both the card and the CPU should show up this week. At current earnings levels, ROI will be 500 days... about 2 months longer than I would have faced if I'd been able to reliably source a 3080. But, I couldn't. I'm hoping that AMD will introduce a new product next year that will absolutely crater NVIDIA. They deserve it.



So, the journey has started. Yee hah... >Charlie