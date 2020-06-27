Just bought asus-prime-x570-p

I just bought this board, https://www.newegg.com/asus-prime-x570-p/p/N82E16813119199?Item=N82E16813119199. I am looking for comments on memory type and any surprises in general I might find. I can read the QVL but respect the input I get here more. Also purchased the Square Trade 3yr warranty.
I am working on a very limited budget, I will not be OCing or having anything except a current SSD, current 1070, a future NVME, 2 slots of 8 or 16 gig ram depending on what I hear here, and a used 1080TI if I can find one for a good price.
The plan is to put in a current 3800xt gen CPU I am buying and waiting for CPU price drops when the next gen comes out, maybe moving up to 1 3900x or XTin a year or so. I doubt the 3950 current or XT will be in my range even a year from now.
I have a generic 1K power supply about 4 years old. Don't know if I will be able to use it or I need a special 8+4 connector for the MB.
Any tips that don't say "You should buy a $1700.00 MB, add 256 gig ram, and wait for SLI 3080TI" will be appreciated.
