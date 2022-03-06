Just bought a Evga Rtx 3070 ti Ftw3 can i run it with my current EVGA 500W bronze power supply for 1080p use

i plan on upgrading to a whole new system in the next month but i want to use this setup temporarily till i get the rest of my parts im going from a micro atx to a mini itx and correct me if im wrong but im not sure the smaller power supply the mini itx builds use will not fit in a big case

My current Specs are B450 Motherboard micro atx,

16 gb ddr4 3100 Mhz corsair vengeance ram,

1tb M.2 SSD,

gtx 1050 ti GPU, "my rtx 3070 ti Ftw3 is coming in a few days"

Ryzen 5 2600X

EVGA 500 BR Bronze Power Supply