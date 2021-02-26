Just bought a 10850K. What's a good motheboard for it?

Jack Of Owls
Jan 3, 2021
4
Header says it. Couldn't resist the recent BH Photo sale ($338.99). My budget for a motherboard is around $200. What do you guys suggest? Asus (heard there is a LAN issue on certain model #s)? MSI Tomahawk? This will be my last upgrade for a few years, I suspect (last cpu/MB upgrade was about 6 years ago) so I want to make it count. Will be carrying over many of my older components from my previous build, including video (GTX 1070 until 3060 becomes more availalble), storage, case, PSU, etc.