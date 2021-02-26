Just bought a 10850K. What's a good motheboard for it?

I am not too worry about LAN........wireless is the way to go and now with WiFi 6, why bother with wires?



My suggestion for an ASUS Z490 would be the STRIX GAMING Z490-H. I like ASUS too and just bought a Z490 STRIX-E, from Best Buy, don't think I'll ever go wired again.



Also, if you keep waiting, chances are the Z490s will be out of stock, everything is just running out of stock. Never had I thought that I was going buy a MoBo from Best Buy.



BIOS? yes GIGASUCKS is the worst now, it's a shame they went downhill. And yes, BT 5.0 is good, at least in my ASUS Z390, but I still use the dongle the hardware came with, not worry about using extra AA batteries.

MSI is great for video cards still have my GTX 960, but I wouldn't use them for Motherboards............but that's me.