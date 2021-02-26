Just bought a 10850K. What's a good motheboard for it?

Header says it. Couldn't resist the recent BH Photo sale ($338.99). My budget for a motherboard is around $200. What do you guys suggest? Asus (heard there is a LAN issue on certain model #s)? MSI Tomahawk? This will be my last upgrade for a few years, I suspect (last cpu/MB upgrade was about 6 years ago) so I want to make it count. Will be carrying over many of my older components from my previous build, including video (GTX 1070 until 3060 becomes more availalble), storage, case, PSU, etc.
 
The lan issues are with the Intel 2.5G ports. If you get a realtek 2.5G it's fine as well as regular 1G port.

Are you looking for M-ATX, ATX or ITX boards?
 
LOCO LAPTOP said:
The lan issues are with the Intel 2.5G ports. If you get a realtek 2.5G it's fine as well as regular 1G port.

Are you looking for M-ATX, ATX or ITX boards?
You can resolve the issues on newer production motherboards with Intel i225v network controllers. I have one on my ASUS Maximus XII Extreme. It was problematic at first, but I fixed it by updating the ME and BIOS firmware. I also updated the controller's firmware and the drivers. This resolved the issues. It's been running solid for awhile now.
 
Dan_D said:
You can resolve the issues on newer production motherboards with Intel i225v network controllers. I have one on my ASUS Maximus XII Extreme. It was problematic at first, but I fixed it by updating the ME and BIOS firmware. I also updated the controller's firmware and the drivers. This resolved the issues. It's been running solid for awhile now.
Mine has been okay, though I still get random latency spikes once in a while after the updates with the Asus ROG STRIX Z490-E Gaming. Did those updates in mid January. I was having major issues before the updates.

Packet Loss, disconnects, wouldn't detect lan cable until reboot, all that fun stuff. Almost returned the board honestly.
 
Joe60 said:
ATX. All this discussion I hear about the 2.5G LAN ports on Asus boards is troublesome.
It shouldn't be. If its a newer production board you should be fine. If you have issues, they are software / firmware based and can be remedied. I would say easily, but there are a few steps to it that make it tedious, but not too difficult.
 
If Intel LAN or Foxville IPG is an issue try these no mention of budget but

GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Elite AC​


ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming Velocita

ASRock Z490 Taichi
 
I have a MSI Unify and it works well with my 10850K. You didn't mention what you plan to do with it tho. If staying stock with just turbo boost, any mid grade mobo should be fine. If OCing the piss out of your 10850 (all 2-300 mhz...), then a more premium board's better VRM may help.
 
Dan_D said:
You can resolve the issues on newer production motherboards with Intel i225v network controllers. I have one on my ASUS Maximus XII Extreme. It was problematic at first, but I fixed it by updating the ME and BIOS firmware. I also updated the controller's firmware and the drivers. This resolved the issues. It's been running solid for awhile now.
Exactly the same for my Asus Z490-A Prime which is about $211 on Amazon.
Asus Z-490A
 
John1780 said:
I have a MSI Unify and it works well with my 10850K. You didn't mention what you plan to do with it tho. If staying stock with just turbo boost, any mid grade mobo should be fine. If OCing the piss out of your 10850 (all 2-300 mhz...), the a more premium board's better VRM may help.
That MSI Unify looks great. Just slightly above my budget however. But maybe with the new stimulus check coming in I might splurge a bit here ;) Otherwise, I might go with the MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE. How's the BIOS with MSI these days and how does it compare to Asus? That's one thing I loved about my old Asus Sabertooth Z87's BIOS - very smooth and slick compared to the Gigabyte board I bought (and promptly returned because of its flaky BIOS). A reservation I have about MSI though is the memory of that MSI GTX 660TI OC edition video card I once had that used to crash frequently with gpu-intensive games at the time, and, ironically, I had to use their Afterburner software to underclock the goddamed thing by 10-15% just to play newer games like AC: Black Flag. I'd never go with a factory OCed GPU these days because of that.

One other question about these new mainboards with built-in 5.1 bluetooth and the option for external antennas - are they any good? Still using an old 4.0 BT dongle and I have to run it from a USB extension cable from my desktop just to prevent interference from the MB and degraded BT quality.
 
I am not too worry about LAN........wireless is the way to go and now with WiFi 6, why bother with wires?

My suggestion for an ASUS Z490 would be the STRIX GAMING Z490-H. I like ASUS too and just bought a Z490 STRIX-E, from Best Buy, don't think I'll ever go wired again.

Also, if you keep waiting, chances are the Z490s will be out of stock, everything is just running out of stock. Never had I thought that I was going buy a MoBo from Best Buy.

BIOS? yes GIGASUCKS is the worst now, it's a shame they went downhill. And yes, BT 5.0 is good, at least in my ASUS Z390, but I still use the dongle the hardware came with, not worry about using extra AA batteries.
MSI is great for video cards still have my GTX 960, but I wouldn't use them for Motherboards............but that's me.
 
HardBytes said:
Exactly the same for my Asus Z490-A Prime which is about $211 on Amazon.
Asus Z-490A
Nasgul said:
I am not too worry about LAN........wireless is the way to go and now with WiFi 6, why bother with wires?

My suggestion for an ASUS Z490 would be the STRIX GAMING Z490-H. I like ASUS too and just bought a Z490 STRIX-E, from Best Buy, don't think I'll ever go wired again.

Also, if you keep waiting, chances are the Z490s will be out of stock, everything is just running out of stock. Never had I thought that I was going buy a MoBo from Best Buy.

BIOS? yes GIGASUCKS is the worst now, it's a shame they went downhill. And yes, BT 5.0 is good, at least in my ASUS Z390, but I still use the dongle the hardware came with, not worry about using extra AA batteries.
MSI is great for video cards still have my GTX 960, but I wouldn't use them for Motherboards............but that's me.
Okay, I haven't upgraded in 6 years so could you explain what WiFi 6 is? I have a PCIe wireless 2.5 & 5.0 GHz adapter (about 3 years old) in my current z87 desktop windows box that I used for wi-fi and my PC is only about 7' from from my cable modem (with dual-band built in 2.5 & 5.0 GHz wifi) and I only get 65 Mbps downstream using wifi yet if I use an ethernet cable to connect my setup directly I get 115 Mbps. So you're saying that wifi has adavanced to the point that I'd now get 115Mbps using WiFi 6 with the same distance from my cable modem with a motherboard that supports WiFi 6? I'm still heavily leaning towards the MSI z490 Gaming Edge but haven't pulled the trigger. I've got my Google Shopping alerts setup to notify me if the board I'm eyeing dips below $200.
 
Wifi 6 is like wifi on adderol where it can basically understand more of the spectrum mess and get you a cleaner and faster connection to your network. Works really well in a crowded spectrum than legacy AC or other tech. Honestly I would not stress to much about wireless chip as you can get a m.2 pcie AX201 card and pcie adapter from Amazon for way cheap ~ 20$. If your board has an exting wifi card it is easy to replace as well. Personally I would shoot for a z590 board now that they are trickeling into the market so you can get the Rocket Lake chips as an upgrade path. I have had great sucess with Asrock boards for a lower cost with a ton of features but I am sure that opinion is mixed.
 
Jack Of Owls said:
Okay, I haven't upgraded in 6 years so could you explain what WiFi 6 is? I have a PCIe wireless 2.5 & 5.0 GHz adapter (about 3 years old) in my current z87 desktop windows box that I used for wi-fi and my PC is only about 7' from from my cable modem (with dual-band built in 2.5 & 5.0 GHz wifi) and I only get 65 Mbps downstream using wifi yet if I use an ethernet cable to connect my setup directly I get 115 Mbps. So you're saying that wifi has adavanced to the point that I'd now get 115Mbps using WiFi 6 with the same distance from my cable modem with a motherboard that supports WiFi 6? I'm still heavily leaning towards the MSI z490 Gaming Edge but haven't pulled the trigger. I've got my Google Shopping alerts setup to notify me if the board I'm eyeing dips below $200.
As Intel put it, "Wi-Fi 6 is capable of a maximum throughput of 9.6 Gbps across multiple channels, compared to 3.5 Gbps on Wi-Fi 5." In theory, a WiFi 6 capable router could hit speeds over 250% faster than current WiFi 5 devices

I'm not sure what other brands are putting in their motherboards but the Z590 WiFi version of ASUS, they're putting Wi-Fi 6E which is even faster. Wireless AC is fine but wireless AX is better than what I've experienced here at home.

You can learn more here: https://www.asus.com/content/WiFi6/
 
Jack Of Owls said:
Okay, I haven't upgraded in 6 years so could you explain what WiFi 6 is? I have a PCIe wireless 2.5 & 5.0 GHz adapter (about 3 years old) in my current z87 desktop windows box that I used for wi-fi and my PC is only about 7' from from my cable modem (with dual-band built in 2.5 & 5.0 GHz wifi) and I only get 65 Mbps downstream using wifi yet if I use an ethernet cable to connect my setup directly I get 115 Mbps. So you're saying that wifi has adavanced to the point that I'd now get 115Mbps using WiFi 6 with the same distance from my cable modem with a motherboard that supports WiFi 6? I'm still heavily leaning towards the MSI z490 Gaming Edge but haven't pulled the trigger. I've got my Google Shopping alerts setup to notify me if the board I'm eyeing dips below $200.
  • Wi-Fi 6 to identify devices that support 802.11ax technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 to identify devices that support 802.11ac technology
  • Wi-Fi 4 to identify devices that support 802.11n technology
WIFI is still bad for the same reason it was always bad, it's a hub so it's a collision domain and is half duplex.

6E is the new 6GHz version to try to alleviate the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands lol.
 
Jack Of Owls said:
That MSI Unify looks great. Just slightly above my budget however. But maybe with the new stimulus check coming in I might splurge a bit here ;) Otherwise, I might go with the MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE. How's the BIOS with MSI these days and how does it compare to Asus? That's one thing I loved about my old Asus Sabertooth Z87's BIOS - very smooth and slick compared to the Gigabyte board I bought (and promptly returned because of its flaky BIOS). A reservation I have about MSI though is the memory of that MSI GTX 660TI OC edition video card I once had that used to crash frequently with gpu-intensive games at the time, and, ironically, I had to use their Afterburner software to underclock the goddamed thing by 10-15% just to play newer games like AC: Black Flag. I'd never go with a factory OCed GPU these days because of that.

One other question about these new mainboards with built-in 5.1 bluetooth and the option for external antennas - are they any good? Still using an old 4.0 BT dongle and I have to run it from a USB extension cable from my desktop just to prevent interference from the MB and degraded BT quality.
MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE is what I had originally for about a week while trying to work through what ended up being ram incompatibility issues, so I didn't have it long enough to say. Has good reviews though. Bios works fine for me coming from an Asus.

WiFi on the Unify is good, but my only comparison data point is my recently retired 2600K vintage system, so I suspect anything would be an improvement.
 
