Just bought a 10850K. What's a good motheboard for it?

John1780 said: I have a MSI Unify and it works well with my 10850K. You didn't mention what you plan to do with it tho. If staying stock with just turbo boost, any mid grade mobo should be fine. If OCing the piss out of your 10850 (all 2-300 mhz...), the a more premium board's better VRM may help. Click to expand...

That MSI Unify looks great. Just slightly above my budget however. But maybe with the new stimulus check coming in I might splurge a bit hereOtherwise, I might go with the MSI MPG Z490 GAMING EDGE. How's the BIOS with MSI these days and how does it compare to Asus? That's one thing I loved about my old Asus Sabertooth Z87's BIOS - very smooth and slick compared to the Gigabyte board I bought (and promptly returned because of its flaky BIOS). A reservation I have about MSI though is the memory of that MSI GTX 660TI OC edition video card I once had that used to crash frequently with gpu-intensive games at the time, and, ironically, I had to use their Afterburner software to underclock the goddamed thing by 10-15% just to play newer games like AC: Black Flag. I'd never go with a factory OCed GPU these days because of that.One other question about these new mainboards with built-in 5.1 bluetooth and the option for external antennas - are they any good? Still using an old 4.0 BT dongle and I have to run it from a USB extension cable from my desktop just to prevent interference from the MB and degraded BT quality.