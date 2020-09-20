Just another "is 10GB enough for 4K gaming" thread?

sblantipodi

As title.

We have 11GB cards since 1080Ti, do you think that 10GB will be enough for 4K gaming in 2021 and 2022?

Will next gen games uses more VRAM since the new consoles have 16GB?

Is 3080 a safe bet or just a card to skip due to the "low memory"?
 
DooKey

If you are going to upgrade next generation then I would say the 3080 is a safe bet to get you there. If you are going to keep it for a while then the jury is still out.
 
Furious_Styles

DooKey said:
If you are going to upgrade next generation then I would say the 3080 is a safe bet to get you there. If you are going to keep it for a while then the jury is still out.
Yeah if I had to guess I'd say 8gb will be fine for the next year. Beyond that hard to say.
 
sblantipodi

DooKey said:
If you are going to upgrade next generation then I would say the 3080 is a safe bet to get you there. If you are going to keep it for a while then the jury is still out.
I would like to use the card for 1.5 years maximum two.
 
exlink

I guess it’ll be enough for the next 2 years in the vast majority of games. But I’m sure others will disagree with me.

It’s all speculation at this point. Hard to argue one way or another without having actual input from developers who are already producing next generation games.
 
Nenu

Yes, it will be fine.
Streaming direct from SSDs will become normal.
 
