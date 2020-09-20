Just another "is 10GB enough for 4K gaming" thread?

sblantipodi
2[H]4U
As title.
We have 11GB cards since 1080Ti, do you think that 10GB will be enough for 4K gaming in 2021 and 2022?
Will next gen games uses more VRAM since the new consoles have 16GB?
Is 3080 a safe bet or just a card to skip due to the "low memory"?
