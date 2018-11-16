Just a Reminder...

HardOCP is almost 100% supported by ad revenue. When any of our editors write a review, ad revenue pays for them to do that. When we pay for hardware to review, ad revenue buys that. When we buy testing equipment, ad revenue pays for that. When you see an editor write a news post, ad revenue pays for that. When you view any of our pages on the web, ad revenue pays for that. When you use the HardForum, ad revenue pays for that. HardOCP has been my full time job for for 18 years and is one of the few 100% independent hardware sites left in the world that devotes all our content to enthusiast computer hardware for gaming. Ad revenue supports me and my family and allows me the ability to operate HardOCP and bring you 100% free content. All we ask in exchange is that you do not run an ad blocker. That's all we ask.

173039_upload_2018-11-15_18-59-22.png
 
Thanks Kyle and [H] for all that you do.

Today when I came to the site, it was almost black. I found that the Privacy Badger plugin was blocking your ads. I just disabled it for your site.

I also run flashblock pro just because I have a white hot hatred of flash based ads. I routinely have a couple hundred tabs open and Flash can completely eat up all of the CPU.

BP
 
cyclone3d said:
Do you have metrics for what browsers are being used? Does the increase in ad blocking correlate with the numbers of certain browsers or versions of certain browsers?

I do use an ad-blocker but have Hardocp.com whitelisted.
Click to expand...
What does it really matter? I really do not care to discuss the minutia behind it. I would like to stay focused on the topic.
 
paid for life time, do not use ad blocker at all, does not mean I love you :p but I do find you entertaining and even handed :)
 
My ad blockers are dialed down for the main site, but not off completely.I see the ads on either side of the main page. Ad blocking is off for the forums, but privacy badger is still on. It's kind of an ad blocker but more focused on anti-tracking than blocking ads from being displayed.

I'm also doing $3/mo on Patron so I assume that more than offsets the income I would have generated on the main site with no ad blocking.
 
HardOCP is a product. When you load our page, you are taking our product for free. No, you are not stealing it when you block our ads, because we freely give it away. We work with the honor system. Hey, we will give you all the HardOCP we can make, we just ask that you load our ads. Sound like a good deal? All we ask is that you work inside that honor system.
 
Patreon was specifically set up for people that want to block ads. Patreon pulls in about $1100 a month now.


HardOCP and HardForum users have been asking for a way to help offset our revenue losses due to ad blocking and many have specifically asked for us to set up a Patreon account, so here it is!
 
Oops I had forgotten to whitelist here after my last install. All better now :)
 
cyclone3d said:
Because Chrome now has an ad-blocker built in. If certain browsers are blocking ads, the users of those browsers may have no idea.

It seems highly suspicious that the ad-blocking increased so much in just a few days.
Click to expand...
People who are not regulars and don't visit our forums. A lot of reviews for high-profile releases went up in the past couple weeks.
 
I have this site whitelisted in Adblock, but noscript I can't disable just for this site; settings follow everywhere.

Which scripts are the ads, and I'll try. :)
 
Crap, this was me! I had Ublock on my work PC without turning off for [H]. I'm sorry. Issue fixed. Love, [H] and am happy to get ads here knowing that it supports you!
 
Everlast said:
Crap, this was me! I had Ublock on my work PC without turning off for [H]. I'm sorry. Issue fixed. Love, [H] and am happy to get ads here knowing that it supports you!
Click to expand...
I have Ublock set to whitelist this site but for some reason the ads still don't show. (Oh, wait, they don't show only in FF--they do in Edge. FF recently started blocking trackers. You can disable it by clicking on the information icon in the address bar.)
 
I'm a low end patron, but if the mobile browser that I use could whitelist then I would do that as well. I began chipping in at Patreon for the journalism after all.
 
I do not use a separate add blocker extension but I am using the latest version of Firefox 63.0.3 and by default it was blocking all of the adds with the "Content Blocking" shield. I have turned that off.... sorry about that.
 
i hate to be dense, but where is the Patreon link. i let first party domains run scripts, so if ads are served from there i should see them. YOU are whitelisted, but...
 
Armenius said:
People who are not regulars and don't visit our forums. A lot of reviews for high-profile releases went up in the past couple weeks.
Click to expand...
At work, in both Chrome and IE, only the ads in the middle and on the top show up... no ad blocker installed.

And in Edge, almost no ads show up.. again, no ad blocker installed.

Even tried with our completely open guest wireless and the same thing is happening. The only difference is that Edge now loads the same ads that IE and Chrome are loading.

ads missing.PNG
 
I'll probably be scorned till the end of eternity for this but can you please setup some crypto donation addresses. I like to donate LTC or BCH. I need to figure out some kind of whitelist for my pi-hole, not sure it can even be done.
 
I absolutely hate ads of all kinds. I still want to support the site though, which is why I am a Patreon donor.

I have no visibility as to what level of patreon donation can help make up for not viewing ads. Any suggestions here?

I guess I just have no idea what value the ads hitting my eyeballs actually have.

(it should be close to zero, if not negative, IMHO, because seeing ads for a brand just pisses me off, and makes me less likely to buy their products)
 
Kyle, thanks for the reminder! I've been reading this site for over a decade and honestly the ads have never bothered me as they're non-intrusive to the content.

Just a quick heads-up, I use uBlock Origin as I'm sure many do and I've turned it off on your site in the past. Which is what confused me when I saw the reminder you posted and realized there were no ad's on either side of the page. I think somehow it recently got auto-enabled during a windows update or something, but I know I didn't specifically turn it back on. Perhaps that's partially to blame for the recent drop? Either way, feel free to post a reminder like once a month or so... it's perfectly valid for such a well designed news site that's independent and thorough. Keep up the great work.
 
No worries!
It used to be that my morning routine was HardOCP, Shugashack (later Shacknews and it's not the same place that it used to be) and Bluesnews is still legit. Now my routine is HardOCP and coffee. If [H] went down, I'd be pissed!
I fell out of Bluesnews awhile back.. too damn busy! - I do pop by from time to time though.
 
I almost exclusively browse on my phone and don’t have an ad blocker. So I see them on the main page, but the mobile version of the forums doesn’t appear to have ad space. Not sure how that affects the metrics.
 
Damn it's gotten that bad? I know my office has a built in adblocker for security reasons but I still get the safe ones like Mulland etc.. I'll have to throw some extra cash into patreon.
 
At home.. just checked:
IE, Edge, Chrome, Firefox.

No ad blocking set up... still not getting any ads on either side.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I absolutely hate ads of all kinds. I still want to support the site though, which is why I am a Patreon donor.

I have no visibility as to what level of patreon donation can help make up for not viewing ads. Any suggestions here?

I guess I just have no idea what value the ads hitting my eyeballs actually have.

(it should be close to zero, if not negative, IMHO, because seeing ads for a brand just pisses me off, and makes me less likely to buy their products)
Click to expand...
Well to put it into perspective, 4 months of Patreon did not conver the purchase of the RTX cards.
 
I'm on the Patreon and I try not to block ad's but some of these cookies from the ad's want to track you across the internet without any real consent and I'm not cool with that. I also like some of the ad's as they inform me of new products but I'm not down with being stalked. That's my only beef. If it wasn't for that type of fuckery, which is out of your control, I'd be all in on it.So I send you few sheckles a month to try and make us square. I think maybe you might get more Patreon patrons if you gave them some kind of [H] forum badge or some shit. I don't know.
 
