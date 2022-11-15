Just a quick easy question: Will my old mobo fully utilize a new NVMe SSD???

Hi to all,

I want to check if I get this correctly. I have the mobo you see in my sig. This one:

https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/...RMULA/E12314_MAXIMUS_IX_FORMULA_UM_V3_WEB.pdf

It has two M.2 sockets. They are PCIe 3.0 x4 as per the manual which translates to 4 times (1 GB/s) = 4 GB/s . That means if I get a samsung 980 Pro I will only get 4000 MB/s of its 7000 MB/s advertised speed, right?

Now if I go and buy a PCIe 3.0 x8 NVMe adapter like this one for example:

https://gear-up.me/axagon-pcem2-nd-...GA9MytS1t0XUedAYXd72pgQYk9mTcSdhoCGEQQAvD_BwE

which should be able to do 8000 MB/s and install a samsung 980 Pro in it, I should be able to fully utilize this samsung ssd drive, right??? ( I have a PCIe 3.0 x8 free slot in my mobo as you can probably see).

Probably not worth it, but felt the need to ask and to understand things better.

Thanks in advanced
 
Unfortunately not. While that card might give you near theoretical 2x PCI3 x4 performance when using both drives to their maximum, concurrently; it will not grant you faster than x4 PCI3 from any single drive.
 
Yep. All that card does is allows a PCIe 3 x8 slot to become two PCIe 3 x4 slots.

Honestly, don't worry about it. Unless your usage somehow involves constantly moving large files you'll never perceive the difference between PCIe 3 or 4 NVMe SSDs in everyday usage.
 
