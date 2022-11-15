Just a quick easy question: Will my old mobo fully utilize a new NVMe SSD???

Hi to all,I want to check if I get this correctly. I have the mobo you see in my sig. This one:It has two M.2 sockets. They are PCIe 3.0 x4 as per the manual which translates to 4 times (1 GB/s) = 4 GB/s . That means if I get a samsung 980 Pro I will only get 4000 MB/s of its 7000 MB/s advertised speed, right?Now if I go and buy a PCIe 3.0 x8 NVMe adapter like this one for example:which should be able to do 8000 MB/s and install a samsung 980 Pro in it, I should be able to fully utilize this samsung ssd drive, right??? ( I have a PCIe 3.0 x8 free slot in my mobo as you can probably see).Probably not worth it, but felt the need to ask and to understand things better.Thanks in advanced