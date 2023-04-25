Just a blast from the past build (Windows XP Pro 32-bit, CRT Monitor)

Just thought I'd share this for the XP-era appreciators out there. I love this machine.Specs:Windows XP Pro 32-bit SP3Asus P9X79 LE moboIntel i7-4820K2x4GB DDR3-1600Nvidia GT 730 2GB (soon to be replaced with a 780 Ti 3GB)Nobrand 500GB SATA 3.0 10Krpm disk driveCorsair AX850 PSU17" NEC MultiSync FE770M-BK CRT Monitor (1152x864@75Hz most of the time, goes 1280x1024@60Hz max, shadow mask)Corsair MS/KB, Creative Pebble speakers v2.0Logitech F310 gamepadFound this used PC with everything but a HDD. Installed a 500GB SATA drive and replaced the older Antec 500w PSU with a more modern Corsair AX850 I had on hand.Installed a bunch of old XP-era games (see 2nd pic). Having a great time revisiting them. Lately it's been my primary entertainment system. Hard to beat the classics of that era.There is a lot I want to do with the setup and many small hardware and software improvements planned, but I'm already enjoying it quite a lot. Takes me back to the past). May post more updates in the future.