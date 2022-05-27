June 2022 - What 27in or 34in 1440P Monitors are the best to get?

theblackangus
Im looking for a 1440p standard with:
high refresh rate and freesync/gsync.
1.07b colors (low banding)
144hz refresh (dont need or want to be bleeding edge here)
Very good text quality (work and games)
say ~300-500$
Whats everyone think based on their experience?
Appreciate the feedback.
