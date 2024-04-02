Jump Space (PvE mission-based co-op Sci-Fi FPS)

Blade-Runner
Planetside 2 is a PvP MMO which supports 2000 concurrent players, this is a 4 player PvE co-op.Looks more like Planetside 2 guy probably was born in 2011 when Planetside 2 came out which would make him 13-14 years old.
Judging by the thread title saying "PvE mission-based co-op Sci-Fi FPS", no.So is this like a sci-fi Battlefield type game?
You're going to be missing out on a lot of games going forward if this is your stance.Looks cool, but a bunch of people saying it uses AI generated content. Meh.
Maybe so. But artists deserve to get paid, I don't agree with using AI to generate art for profit.You're going to be missing out on a lot of games going forward if this is your stance.
The people using it do get paid... AI doesn't just automatically spit out game worthy models and art. It's just a tool.Maybe so. But artists deserve to get paid, I don't agree with using AI to generate art for profit.
I mean in this case they are using AI voices, which doesn't really require much other than putting in the lines and then it spits out a voice.The people using it do get paid... AI doesn't just automatically spit out game worthy models and art. It's just a tool.