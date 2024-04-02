  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Jump Space (PvE mission-based co-op Sci-Fi FPS)

Looks cool, but a bunch of people saying it uses AI generated content. Meh.
 
Maybe so. But artists deserve to get paid, I don't agree with using AI to generate art for profit.
The people using it do get paid... AI doesn't just automatically spit out game worthy models and art. It's just a tool.
 
The people using it do get paid... AI doesn't just automatically spit out game worthy models and art. It's just a tool.
I mean in this case they are using AI voices, which doesn't really require much other than putting in the lines and then it spits out a voice.

But, I guess they are looking to replace with real voice actors in the future so, we'll see.
 
