Judge puts Epic's App Store win against Apple on hold

An appeals court reversed a September ruling requiring Apple to open the App Store to external payment processors."Apple has demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court's determination that Epic Games Inc. failed to show Apple's conduct violated any antitrust laws but did show that the same conduct violated California's Unfair Competition Law,"Notably, the stay does not extend to the second part of the injunction, which dealt with user communications outside iOS. Specifically, the court ordered Apple to allow “communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.” That order will remain unaffected by the stay.