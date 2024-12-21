  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Judge finds spyware-maker NSO Group liable for attacks on WhatsApp users

Commercial spyware targeting secure messaging apps heavily despite unsecured messaging being compromised, “Feds Warn SMS Authentication Is Unsafe After ‘Worst Hack in Our Nation’s History’

“The court has also found that the plaintiff's motion for sanctions must be granted on account of the NSO Group "repeatedly [failing] to produce relevant discovery," most significant of which is the Pegasus source code.

WhatsApp spokesperson Carl Woog toldThe Post that the company believes this is the first court decision agreeing that a major spyware vendor had broken US hacking laws. "We’re grateful for today’s decision," Woog told the publication. "NSO can no longer avoid accountability for their unlawful attacks on WhatsApp, journalists, human rights activists and civil society. With this ruling, spyware companies should be on notice that their illegal actions will not be tolerated." In her decision, Judge Hamilton wrote that her order resolves all issues regarding the NSO Group's liability and that a trial will only proceed to determine how much the company should pay in damages.”

Source: https://www.engadget.com/cybersecur...-for-attacks-on-whatsapp-users-140054522.html
 
