Judge dismisses Apple’s “theft” claims in Epic Games lawsuit

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,840
"As for the "intentional interference" claim, Rogers was not convinced that Epic's Direct Payment scheme amounted to an "independent wrongful act" separate from the core breach-of-contract issue, as a matter of law. "You can’t just say it’s independently wrongful,” Rogers told Casey, referring to Epic’s conduct. "You actually have to have facts."
"This is a high-stakes breach of contract case and an antitrust case and that’s all in my view," Rogers said. And despite Apple's loss here, those two core elements of the case will continue to be argued as the case moves forward to a trial, with arguments scheduled for May.
"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer who sells digital goods and services,” Apple said in a statement. "Their reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making it right for them in court next May.""
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/11/judge-dismisses-apples-theft-claims-in-epic-games-lawsuit/
"This is a high-stakes breach of contract case and an antitrust case and that’s all in my view," Rogers said. And despite Apple's loss here, those two core elements of the case will continue to be argued as the case moves forward to a trial, with arguments scheduled for May.
"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer who sells digital goods and services,” Apple said in a statement. "Their reckless behavior made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making it right for them in court next May.""
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/11/judge-dismisses-apples-theft-claims-in-epic-games-lawsuit/