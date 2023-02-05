JUDAS Ken Levine's upcoming game Creator of Bioshock series

Ken Levine Himself
 
Armenius said:
I thought we already had a thread for this game, but I can't find it?

It's Levine, not Levin.

There it is. Nuked.
https://hardforum.com/threads/judas-from-ken-levine-creator-of-bioshock.2023973/post-1045525275
We did until we didn't. Certain people kept derailing the thread with projections rather than talking about the game.

Anyway, I'll post the same basic info: Ken himself says that the game doesn't share any relationship to System Shock or Bioshock. And has emphatically stated that it is "not Bioshock in Space".
From watching all the currently available promotional content: it's going to be another robot slavery/revolutionary story. Perhaps akin to Detroit, but in an FPS type game. There is no gameplay info really.
 
This definitely has to be locked on my radar somewhere. I've been wondering what he has been up to. It's been too long.
 
Bioshock in space. I am fine with that. Although it looks like a timed exclusive. With luck it will only be a timed exclusive on consoles and will come to PC day 1.
 
There is something flaky about the graphics in all of his games. Everything looks like a veneer or something. The lighting and effects look like something from 2009. This looks like Bioshock in all the wrong ways.
 
Atomic Heart is supposed to have BioShock vibes and quite frankly I was underwhelmed.

When I think of ken Levine I can't help but think of tribes : vengeance :/
 
Flogger23m said:
Bioshock in space. I am fine with that. Although it looks like a timed exclusive. With luck it will only be a timed exclusive on consoles and will come to PC day 1.
It's not exclusive at all. It's already been announced that it's coming to Xbox and PC, along with the PS5. The only reason that trailer doesn't mention other platforms is because it was shown off during a Sony State of Play stream.
 
Visually, it looks like an evolution of Bioshock Inifinite. Which I think is a good thing. Colorful and smooth.

There also seems to be a bit of a manic character to the game, which has me intrigued.
 
