jsarwar469 is a wannabe scammer

He sends me a pm of "What would you say to a 3090 Gigabyte for 650 shipped F&F or 700 otherwise?". I ask for the exact model, and instead of answering specifics, he instead sends me a slew of pics. All of which are obviously taken from a school library. I ask him for pics with his forum handle attached, and he ghosts me.
His account is 10 years old but he has 32 posts.
Obvious scammer. plz ban
