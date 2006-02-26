Joytech 3 in 1 Nitro Racing Wheel & Force Feedback hangs games

I recently purchased the wheel mentioned in the title, and it works great except:
When I turn on Force Feedback ("rumble") in NFSMW, the game hangs. Not all the time, but when driving on uneven surfaces, e.g. when the wheel is supposed to shake alot. Just to make sure it wasn't the game itself, I tried old Pod Racer as well, as it has very good support for Force Feedback: Same thing happened - game freezes for many seconds at a time.
If I turn off FF, both games work perfectly.
Driver for both the motherboard (e.g. USB 2.0 etc) and the racing wheel are updated. However, there are just one version of the wheel drivers available on the website, and that's the same as on the CD. If I can't make this work I'll have to return the wheel and buy another one... sad thing, it's a great wheel... I emailed Joytech on the issue yesterday.
Glad for any help
