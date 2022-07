Some time ago I bought a new joystick for use in the game Just Cause. I couldn't get it working. I later tried to use it in Far Cry5. Again, no luck. I wanted to use a joystick in those games because those games have vehicles that may be more controllable using a joystick. It seems that modern pc games do support controllers but no joysticks. Does anybody know why that is? Or am I missing something and they are still supported.