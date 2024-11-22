Jonsbo 5 vapour silliness

honegod
I have been looking for a case with a horizontal motherboard that has a bunch of 3.5hdds.
the 45 Drives HomeLab HL 15 looked good, but is not what I want for several reasons.
then I saw the J5, much closer.
the back is just right, Eatx motherboard, the atx psu is aimed right, 2x 120mm fans for the hdds.
the front is meh. the hdd setup is close but requires changes to be right.
BUT it is not here yet.
I am not fussed by the timing, I AM concerned that it will not arrive at all.
