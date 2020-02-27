Jon Peddie Research: AMD's Shipments in Q4'19 Increased 22.6%, Overall Shipments Up QoQ but Down YoY

Those numbers are skewed, of course, when we look solely at the discrete GPU market share, with NVIDIA commanding a huge, 73% chunk of the market against AMD's paltry (by comparison) 27%. All in all, Jon Peddie Research reports that the overall PC market increased by 1.99% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 3.54% year-to-year, thus resulting a good performance for these "little" chips.