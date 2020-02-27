Jon Peddie Research: AMD's Shipments in Q4'19 Increased 22.6%, Overall Shipments Up QoQ but Down YoY

erek
Still great news for AMD!
"Quick highlights
- AMD's overall unit shipments increased 22.6% quarter-to-quarter, Intel's total shipments increased 0.2% from last quarter, and Nvidia's decreased -1.9%
- The overall attachment rate of GPUs (includes integrated and discrete GPUs) to PCs for the quarter was 130% which was up 1.8% from last quarter
- Discrete GPUs were in 31.9% of PCs, which is down -0.19% from last quarter
- The overall PC market increased by 1.99% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 3.54% year-to-year
- Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs) that use discrete GPUs increased 12.17% from last quarter
- Q4'19 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter
https://www.techpowerup.com/264286/jon-peddie-research-amds-shipments-in-q419-increased-22-6-overall-shipments-up-qoq-but-down-yoy