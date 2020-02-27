Jon Peddie Research: AMD's Shipments in Q4'19 Increased 22.6%, Overall Shipments Up QoQ but Down YoY

Still great news for AMD!

"Quick highlights
  • AMD's overall unit shipments increased 22.6% quarter-to-quarter, Intel's total shipments increased 0.2% from last quarter, and Nvidia's decreased -1.9%
  • The overall attachment rate of GPUs (includes integrated and discrete GPUs) to PCs for the quarter was 130% which was up 1.8% from last quarter
  • Discrete GPUs were in 31.9% of PCs, which is down -0.19% from last quarter
  • The overall PC market increased by 1.99% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 3.54% year-to-year
  • Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs) that use discrete GPUs increased 12.17% from last quarter
  • Q4'19 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter
Jon Peddie, President of JPR, notes "This is the third consecutive quarter of increased GPU shipments, However, Q1 which is seasonally flat to down may show an unusual dip because of supply chain interruptions from China due to the Coronavirus epidemic. 2020 is going to be a game-changer with Intel's entry into the discrete GPU market and a possible fourth entry by an IP company.""


https://www.techpowerup.com/264286/jon-peddie-research-amds-shipments-in-q419-increased-22-6-overall-shipments-up-qoq-but-down-yoy
 
Ahem, you left out the bit that’s most relevant to this crowd. AMD selling lots of IGPs isn’t helpful to us at all.

Those numbers are skewed, of course, when we look solely at the discrete GPU market share, with NVIDIA commanding a huge, 73% chunk of the market against AMD's paltry (by comparison) 27%. All in all, Jon Peddie Research reports that the overall PC market increased by 1.99% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 3.54% year-to-year, thus resulting a good performance for these "little" chips.
