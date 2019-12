John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 to Release On Same Day

Probably the most awesome day in recent cinema news.Both John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are scheduled to release on the same day.Surprised this isn't a thread yet."This year was a big one for Keanu Reeves , and it's beginning to look like 2021 will be, too -- or at least one weekend will be.Warner Bros. has announced that " Matrix 4 ," starring the 55-year-old actor, will be released on May 21, 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter And, " John Wick: Chapter 4 " from Lionsgate, which also stars Reeves, will debut on the same day."I've already emailed the boss about calling off May 21st and 22nd , 2021