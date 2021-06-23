John McAfee suicide

Eulogy said:
Cover up for what, exactly? Dude was a POS by any measure.
OK, Fed.

The guy was a nutjob.

Government sponsored suicide cover ups simply don't happen in civil societies.

People have been watching too many damn movies.

DoubleTap said:
OK, Fed.

Yeah, that means nothing. Lets assume for a moment that he did not have any mental illness or depression back in 2019.

A lot can happen in a year and a half, especially in the crazy times we have lived through.

That said, he has had clear signs of paranoid schizophrenia for some time. This could even have been his wacko way of stirring the pot and sticking it to "the man" while getting to end it all.

Movies are movies. They are not reality. Conspiracy theories are always false. You can't get enough people to shut up about stuff they are doing to keep them secret. It is simply impossible. people talk.


If you believe this, Epstein, QAnon, or any conspiracy theory at all you have gone off the deep end.

There are no successful conspiracies. None. Ever.

Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, that means nothing. Lets assume for a moment that he did not have any mental illness or depression back in 2019.

A lot can happen in a year and a half, especially in the crazy times we have lived through.

That said, he has had clear signs of paranoid schizophrenia for some time. This could even have been his wacko way of stirring the pot and sticking it to "the man" while getting to end it all.

Movies are movies. They are not reality. Conspiracy theories are always false. You can't get enough people to shut up about stuff they are doing to keep them secret. It is simply impossible. people talk.
I don't think human beings have ever conspired to do anything, ever. I don't know why the word even exists. It must describe the behavior of a different species. Perhaps racoons.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
The guy was a nutjob.

Government sponsored suicide cover ups simply don't happen in civil societies.

People have been watching too many damn movies.



Yeah, that means nothing. Lets assume for a moment that he did not have any mental illness or depression back in 2019.

A lot can happen in a year and a half, especially in the crazy times we have lived through.

That said, he has had clear signs of paranoid schizophrenia for some time. This could even have been his wacko way of stirring the pot and sticking it to "the man" while getting to end it all.

Movies are movies. They are not reality. Conspiracy theories are always false. You can't get enough people to shut up about stuff they are doing to keep them secret. It is simply impossible. people talk.


If you believe this, Epstein, QAnon, or any conspiracy theory at all you have gone off the deep end.

There are no successful conspiracies. None. Ever.

I mean, it doesn't take a team of people to tell one person to go off one other person. I don't know enough to even guess whether it was suicide or "suicide", but assassinations have happened, successfully.

A proper investigation would need to be done to determine if that was the case here. I don't know if that has happened.
 
JSHamlet234 said:
I don't think human beings have ever conspired to do anything, ever. I don't know why the word even exists. It must describe the behavior of a different species. Perhaps racoons.
People have tried to conspire to do things clandestinely. And they fail. Even the best fail. Just look at the secret CIA torture prisons.

Conspiracies only work in movies and TV.

You can go back to watching the X-Files now.

zamardii12 said:
Now his suicide makes sense...

John McAfee found dead in Spanish jail after court says he can be extradited to U.S. for tax crimes, reports say​


https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/joh...sh-court-oks-extradition-for-tax-crimes-.html

Was about to be extradited for tax crimes, and he must've felt the writing was on the wall.
How long was he facing?

Most tax crimes don’t have long sentences if they pay. 3-5 years seems to be average. So with federal sentencing guidelines plus his incarceration in Spain he may have done another 2-3 years. I doubt a guy with that much wealth kills himself over that threat. He would also obviously fight to have charges reduced.

Seems odd— he got away with manslaughter.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
The guy was a nutjob.

Government sponsored suicide cover ups simply don't happen in civil societies.
Governments don't have to cover something like that up, they'd just kill him and be done with it. When people think of a conspiracy such as qanon, 9/11, etc the truth is easily deduced by logic. These types of conspiracies are far too large and complex to be even remotely successful. Therefore, not bloody likely.

There are cover ups throughout history. They're far more easier to spot. Simplier and it's pretty obvious. Basically whatever government you have is going to say "it's a cover up, now what are you going to do about it?"

I work in the nuclear power industry and I can say yes there have been real coverups and that's just in my little corner of the world. They all follow the above statement about it being simple and obvious.

In short I fully endorse your response :)
 
Krazy925 said:
How long was he facing?
Looks like 20+ years.

From 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources. The indictment does not allege that during these years McAfee received any income or had any connection with the anti-virus company bearing his name.
If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return. McAfee also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/john-mcafee-indicted-tax-evasion
 
THRESHIN said:
Governments don't have to cover something like that up, they'd just kill him and be done with it. When people think of a conspiracy such as qanon, 9/11, etc the truth is easily deduced by logic. These types of conspiracies are far too large and complex to be even remotely successful. Therefore, not bloody likely.

There are cover ups throughout history. They're far more easier to spot. Simplier and it's pretty obvious. Basically whatever government you have is going to say "it's a cover up, now what are you going to do about it?"

I work in the nuclear power industry and I can say yes there have been real coverups and that's just in my little corner of the world. They all follow the above statement about it being simple and obvious.

In short I fully endorse your response :)
The coverup for poor water conditions caused by using too much chlorene in some states was not obvious until someone stood up and said they wanted actual investigations and real data collected instead of sampling from the same locations every time.

It can be obvious, but is not always.

Edit: and in that case, they had to do all the data collection themselves, in multiple states, and then sue the local municipalities before anything was done to correct it. Edit2: and I think it may have been some other additive—whatever it was, it leached away the protective lead-oxide layer and caused unsafe levels of lead in the water.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
The guy was a nutjob.

Government sponsored suicide cover ups simply don't happen in civil societies.

People have been watching too many damn movies.



Yeah, that means nothing. Lets assume for a moment that he did not have any mental illness or depression back in 2019.

A lot can happen in a year and a half, especially in the crazy times we have lived through.

That said, he has had clear signs of paranoid schizophrenia for some time. This could even have been his wacko way of stirring the pot and sticking it to "the man" while getting to end it all.

Movies are movies. They are not reality. Conspiracy theories are always false. You can't get enough people to shut up about stuff they are doing to keep them secret. It is simply impossible. people talk.


View attachment 368717

If you believe this, Epstein, QAnon, or any conspiracy theory at all you have gone off the deep end.

There are no successful conspiracies. None. Ever.

View attachment 368721
It must be nice to live such a sheltered life.
Zarathustra[H] said:
People have tried to conspire to do things clandestinely. And they fail. Even the best fail. Just look at the secret CIA torture prisons.

Conspiracies only work in movies and TV.

You can go back to watching the X-Files now.

View attachment 368723
Documents that came out in the past few years proved that the conspiracy to assassinate JFK was successful.
Krenum said:
He got Hillaried.
Arkancide.
THRESHIN said:
Governments don't have to cover something like that up, they'd just kill him and be done with it. When people think of a conspiracy such as qanon, 9/11, etc the truth is easily deduced by logic. These types of conspiracies are far too large and complex to be even remotely successful. Therefore, not bloody likely.

There are cover ups throughout history. They're far more easier to spot. Simplier and it's pretty obvious. Basically whatever government you have is going to say "it's a cover up, now what are you going to do about it?"

I work in the nuclear power industry and I can say yes there have been real coverups and that's just in my little corner of the world. They all follow the above statement about it being simple and obvious.

In short I fully endorse your response :)
The way you're using the word, you need to add the word "theory" to have your intended impact. "Conspiracy" by itself is just a plan between two or more people to execute, usually associated with something nefarious. "Conspiracy theory" is a term invented by the CIA and inserted into our language so that gullible people can immediately dismiss a claim as something completely off-the-wall crazy without needing to debunk it in any way.

