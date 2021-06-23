John McAfee suicide

I am content in here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.
Cover up for what, exactly? Dude was a POS by any measure.
OK, Fed.
Yeah, that means nothing. Lets assume for a moment that he did not have any mental illness or depression back in 2019.
A lot can happen in a year and a half, especially in the crazy times we have lived through.
That said, he has had clear signs of paranoid schizophrenia for some time. This could even have been his wacko way of stirring the pot and sticking it to "the man" while getting to end it all.
Movies are movies. They are not reality. Conspiracy theories are always false. You can't get enough people to shut up about stuff they are doing to keep them secret. It is simply impossible. people talk.
ahahahahahahahaha that is funny.Government sponsored suicide cover ups simply don't happen in civil societies.
got something in english, since ya know, this is an english site?!
I mean, it doesn't take a team of people to tell one person to go off one other person. I don't know enough to even guess whether it was suicide or "suicide", but assassinations have happened, successfully.The guy was a nutjob.
Government sponsored suicide cover ups simply don't happen in civil societies.
People have been watching too many damn movies.
If you believe this, Epstein, QAnon, or any conspiracy theory at all you have gone off the deep end.
There are no successful conspiracies. None. Ever.
I don't think human beings have ever conspired to do anything, ever. I don't know why the word even exists. It must describe the behavior of a different species. Perhaps racoons.
People hvae tried to conspire to do things clandestinely. And they fail. Even the best fail. Just look at the secret CIA torture prisons.
Conspiracies only work in movies and TV.
You can go back to watching the X-Files now.
That's what the Smoking Man wants you to think...People have tried to conspire to do things clandestinely. And they fail. Even the best fail. Just look at the secret CIA torture prisons.
Conspiracies only work in movies and TV.
You can go back to watching the X-Files now.
"which is exactly what they'd want you to think if they were planning to suicide him and hijacked his social media accounts just before doing it..."If is twitter account was really him typing, he did sound obsess with suicide and dark thought toward the end (like pointed out just above: https://hardforum.com/threads/john-mcafee-suicide.2011621/post-1045056373),
How long was he facing?Now his suicide makes sense...
John McAfee found dead in Spanish jail after court says he can be extradited to U.S. for tax crimes, reports say
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/23/joh...sh-court-oks-extradition-for-tax-crimes-.html
Was about to be extradited for tax crimes, and he must've felt the writing was on the wall.
How long was he facing?
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/john-mcafee-indicted-tax-evasionFrom 2014 to 2018, McAfee allegedly failed to file tax returns, despite receiving considerable income from these sources. The indictment does not allege that during these years McAfee received any income or had any connection with the anti-virus company bearing his name.
[...]
If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count of tax evasion and a maximum sentence of one year in prison on each count of willful failure to file a tax return. McAfee also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.
Or they just didn't suck as project managers.
The coverup for poor water conditions caused by using too much chlorene in some states was not obvious until someone stood up and said they wanted actual investigations and real data collected instead of sampling from the same locations every time.Governments don't have to cover something like that up, they'd just kill him and be done with it. When people think of a conspiracy such as qanon, 9/11, etc the truth is easily deduced by logic. These types of conspiracies are far too large and complex to be even remotely successful. Therefore, not bloody likely.
There are cover ups throughout history. They're far more easier to spot. Simplier and it's pretty obvious. Basically whatever government you have is going to say "it's a cover up, now what are you going to do about it?"
I work in the nuclear power industry and I can say yes there have been real coverups and that's just in my little corner of the world. They all follow the above statement about it being simple and obvious.
In short I fully endorse your response
Did he have something on the Clintons...
Right— but that’s typical charging. Most people on average do 3-5 years. The Detroit mayor being one of the longer sentences but the amount of thumbing his nose he did at the judge caused him to get 26 years.Looks like 20+ years.
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/john-mcafee-indicted-tax-evasion
It must be nice to live such a sheltered life.The guy was a nutjob.
If you believe this, Epstein, QAnon, or any conspiracy theory at all you have gone off the deep end.
Documents that came out in the past few years proved that the conspiracy to assassinate JFK was successful.People have tried to conspire to do things clandestinely. And they fail. Even the best fail. Just look at the secret CIA torture prisons.
Arkancide.He got Hillaried.
The way you're using the word, you need to add the word "theory" to have your intended impact. "Conspiracy" by itself is just a plan between two or more people to execute, usually associated with something nefarious. "Conspiracy theory" is a term invented by the CIA and inserted into our language so that gullible people can immediately dismiss a claim as something completely off-the-wall crazy without needing to debunk it in any way.Governments don't have to cover something like that up, they'd just kill him and be done with it. When people think of a conspiracy such as qanon, 9/11, etc the truth is easily deduced by logic. These types of conspiracies are far too large and complex to be even remotely successful. Therefore, not bloody likely.
There are cover ups throughout history. They're far more easier to spot. Simplier and it's pretty obvious. Basically whatever government you have is going to say "it's a cover up, now what are you going to do about it?"
I work in the nuclear power industry and I can say yes there have been real coverups and that's just in my little corner of the world. They all follow the above statement about it being simple and obvious.
In short I fully endorse your response