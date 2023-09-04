John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS

Every time there's an AMD sponsored title this crap happens. Look, when nVidia sponsors a title it will run best on nVidia hardware. Is that BS? Yup. When AMD sponsors a title it will run best on AMD hardware. Is that BS? Yup. However, THAT'S THE ENTIRE POINT! Who is going to spend millions to have it NOT run great on their hardware?

Notice how these arguments DON'T come up for the Switch, which would have died an early death had it not been for FSR (which is Nvidia's own doing mind you). Because that's used on just about every AAA title being released on that console. I wonder why Digital Nvidia (or anyone for that matter) didn't have a problem with FSR on that console? Oh that's right because it has an nVidia chip in it.



All I can say is that nVidia's behavior recently is exactly why Microsoft, Sony, Valve and many more didn't go with nVidia for their consoles.



This whole AMD didn't give nVidia a reach around after class schtick is amazing.