John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS

Z

ZeroBarrier

Gawd
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
947
John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS pre-release and had to remove it due to sponsorship."

Well look at that. As no surprised to anyone that isn't an AMD fanboy, it turns out AMD has indeed be as scummy as any other corporation while being defended ad nauseum by those in their cult following.

https://reddit.com/r/pcgaming/s/PCWx92fHvH

Original tweet has been deleted stating that it was causing, "confusion". I call BS and have a feeling AMD had him take it down. The original tweet didn't mention Stanfield at all for him to come up with such a weak excuse for its removal.
 
That quite dramatic, I imagine it is not serious, sponsorship that put forward your own non exclusive toy tech over competition for games is not some FTX, Enron, Ford Pinto situation.

And AMD never said they were not doing them stuff in exchange of putting FSR and other AMD tech forward, just that they were not forced to take the sponsorship ;) They did not even ever lied about it.
 
LukeTbk said:
That quite dramatic, I imagine it is not serious, sponsorship that put forward your own non exclusive toy tech over competition for games is not some FTX, Enron, Ford Pinto situation.

And AMD never said they were not doing them stuff in exchange of putting FSR and other AMD tech forward, just that they were not forced to take the sponsorship ;) They did not even ever lied about it.
Click to expand...
That's one hell of a way to say they are just as shitty as any other corporation. :confused:

Let's stop beating around the bush though. Had it been any of the other 2 competitors that had been caught doing this, people here would be racking them over the coals. But since it's poor old AMD, we have to give them another pass.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
That's one hell of a way to say they are just as shitty as any other corporation.
Click to expand...
I must imagine you are joking, you are thinking it is people dying in Ford Pinto after the company hidded the result of bad crash test (the car fuel tank ruptured 100% of time according to Ford own testing), it is toys and games (and just how upscaling is done on some toys).

And we still do not know how much it is game studio interpreting prioritizing AMD technology with the absence of competitive one (for something like FSR-Xess-Dlss with how little it seem to take to add the other 2 it would be the logical way to interpret it) vs explicitly saying it.

And it is not like it does not make wave, HFboard is probably more AMD leaning than the world average.
 
And the counter point from MLID's sources at Nvidia. Video from Friday, queued at 12m30s:


View: https://youtu.be/IPSB_BKd9Dg?t=751

screen cap:

MLIDstarfieldFSR.png


Nevermind that so far we have typical Bethesda performance issues across the hardware spectrum.
 
ZeroBarrier said:
Well look at that. As no surprised to anyone that isn't an AMD fanboy, it turns out AMD has indeed be as scummy as any other corporation while being defended ad nauseum by those in their cult following.
Click to expand...
I mean, nobody said that AMD wouldn't. If it's an AMD sponsored game then AMD gets what they want. Nvidia has done this often in the past and nobody bats an eye. Remember Assassin's Creed DX10.1 removal? Kinda comes with the idea of sponsoring a game.
https://reddit.com/r/pcgaming/s/PCWx92fHvH

Original tweet has been deleted stating that it was causing, "confusion". I call BS and have a feeling AMD had him take it down. The original tweet didn't mention Stanfield at all for him to come up with such a weak excuse for its removal.
Click to expand...
I think you guys having a hard on for DLSS is ridiculous if you think it's worth all this controversy.
 
DukenukemX said:
nobody bats an eye.
Click to expand...
Not sure how true that is.

DukenukemX said:
I think you guys having a hard on for DLSS is ridiculous if you think it's worth all this controversy.
Click to expand...
By now I feel the controversy is much more about the com, coverage, tech world-pundit reaction than the actual speculation

Who would be high enough to be really in the know at nvidia (if the top exec really decided to do this and not some rando) that would talk too moore laws and use lol, the supposedly is important here, the intern Nvidia source his not really in the loop. And it is a different thing about does AMD does it not versus push it as a story or not (i.e. it is not a counter point at all).
 
polonyc2 said:
would the controversy be as loud if the game(s) had DLSS only?
Click to expand...
But it wouldn’t because Streamline includes FSR. Granted it’s only FSR 1, supposedly AMD has blocked all efforts to include FSR2 in the suite because they do not want any situation where FSR and DLSS can be directly compared.

The bigger controversy should be the fan DLSS mod for Starfield was published to Nexus mods less than 24h after pre launch and it both runs better and looks better than the FSR 2 implementation.

But developers should be pissed, both sides pissing contests are getting them wet, they can’t win.

https://wccftech.com/starfield-dlss...pc-upscaling-outshines-native-resolution/amp/

Once again though native TAA seems to look bad and FSR/DLSS is needed to clean things up at a base level. I’m not sure I like this trend. How is it that upscaling the images even at performance modes seems to net a better result than native, I can’t help think it’s intentional to make users want to turn it on.
 
Last edited:
Every time there's an AMD sponsored title this crap happens. Look, when nVidia sponsors a title it will run best on nVidia hardware. Is that BS? Yup. When AMD sponsors a title it will run best on AMD hardware. Is that BS? Yup. However, THAT'S THE ENTIRE POINT! Who is going to spend millions to have it NOT run great on their hardware?
Notice how these arguments DON'T come up for the Switch, which would have died an early death had it not been for FSR (which is Nvidia's own doing mind you). Because that's used on just about every AAA title being released on that console. I wonder why Digital Nvidia (or anyone for that matter) didn't have a problem with FSR on that console? Oh that's right because it has an nVidia chip in it.

All I can say is that nVidia's behavior recently is exactly why Microsoft, Sony, Valve and many more didn't go with nVidia for their consoles.

This whole AMD didn't give nVidia a reach around after class schtick is amazing.
 
Lakados said:
But it wouldn’t because Streamline includes FSR. Granted it’s only FSR 1, supposedly AMD has blocked all efforts to include FSR2 in the suite because they do not want any situation where FSR and DLSS can be directly compared.
Click to expand...
I would suggest that reasoning is not on point.

https://hardocp.com/blog/the-streamline-is-a-lie

The answer is much more complex than how you lay it out IMO.
 
kac77 said:
This whole AMD didn't give nVidia a reach around after class schtick is amazing.
Click to expand...
It's even better now because we're already starting up the rumor mill that AMD made DF take the tweet down.

But yeah the whole "mean old AMD doesn't want to hop on board with an Nvidia solution" is pretty funny. Companies just love working with Nvidia on things. They never regret it one bit.
 
NightReaver said:
It's even better now because we're already starting up the rumor mill that AMD made DF take the tweet down.

But yeah the whole "mean old AMD doesn't want to hop on board with an Nvidia solution" is pretty funny. Companies just love working with Nvidia on things. They never regret it one bit.
Click to expand...
It's crazy pants.

Yesterday: "AMD should compete!"

AMD sponsor's title: "Why didn't AMD include DLSS in it? Like if the game has FSR in it then AMD should like wine and dine me first. Show me the finer things of DLSS and stuff."

Cause we all know that when the Cyberpunk 2077 path tracing patch dropped Nvidia first contacted AMD as was like, "I'm thinking about this new RT technology girl. Oh yeah? Let me help you with it."
 
DukenukemX said:
I think you guys having a hard on for DLSS is ridiculous if you think it's worth all this controversy.
Click to expand...

No, no...its very serious. Very serious indeed.

So serious that I blame AMD for Intel not having a game ready driver already on Premium early access launch. Or that Bethesda apparently didn't even code in support for Arc cards to be able to run the game. Very much all AMD's fault.

/s
 
NightReaver said:
It's even better now because we're already starting up the rumor mill that AMD made DF take the tweet down.

But yeah the whole "mean old AMD doesn't want to hop on board with an Nvidia solution" is pretty funny. Companies just love working with Nvidia on things. They never regret it one bit.
Click to expand...
Just a quick look shows 8 videos sponsored by NVIDIA over the last few years, none by AMD, and two by Intel at DF.

Been around this reviewer game for a long time, and there is NO WAY for AMD to "make" them take down a tweet. And I highly doubt any lawyers were rolled out on a Federal holiday weekend, because I doubt anyone at AMD even knows this is happening. As for DF deleting that tweet, I think they overplayed their hand a bit. Read into that whatever you want.

And yeah, as for allowing NV to control your software tech and devrel teams though Streamline is asking for trouble. Streamline at a glance seems like a great thing for everyone, but it is a friggin' Trojan Horse, and everyone in the industry knows that. Intel was/is NOT on board with Streamline, no matter what was reported. I would like to see a real tech journalist hammer Intel down on that statement again.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top