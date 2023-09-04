ZeroBarrier
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2011
- Messages
- 947
John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS pre-release and had to remove it due to sponsorship."
Well look at that. As no surprised to anyone that isn't an AMD fanboy, it turns out AMD has indeed be as scummy as any other corporation while being defended ad nauseum by those in their cult following.
https://reddit.com/r/pcgaming/s/PCWx92fHvH
Original tweet has been deleted stating that it was causing, "confusion". I call BS and have a feeling AMD had him take it down. The original tweet didn't mention Stanfield at all for him to come up with such a weak excuse for its removal.
Well look at that. As no surprised to anyone that isn't an AMD fanboy, it turns out AMD has indeed be as scummy as any other corporation while being defended ad nauseum by those in their cult following.
https://reddit.com/r/pcgaming/s/PCWx92fHvH
Original tweet has been deleted stating that it was causing, "confusion". I call BS and have a feeling AMD had him take it down. The original tweet didn't mention Stanfield at all for him to come up with such a weak excuse for its removal.