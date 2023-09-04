John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS pre

John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS pre-release and had to remove it due to sponsorship."

Well look at that. As no surprised to anyone that isn't an AMD fanboy, it turns out AMD has indeed be as scummy as any other corporation while being defended ad nauseum by those in their cult following.

https://reddit.com/r/pcgaming/s/PCWx92fHvH

Original tweet has been deleted stating that it was causing, "confusion". I call BS and have a feeling AMD had him take it down. The original tweet didn't mention Stanfield at all for him to come up with such a weak excuse for its removal.
 
That quite dramatic, I imagine it is not serious, sponsorship that put forward your own non exclusive toy tech over competition for games is not some FTX, Enron, Ford Pinto situation.

And AMD never said they were not doing them stuff in exchange of putting FSR and other AMD tech forward, just that they were not forced to take the sponsorship ;) They did not even ever lied about it.
 
That's one hell of a way to say they are just as shitty as any other corporation. :confused:

Let's stop beating around the bush though. Had it been any of the other 2 competitors that had been caught doing this, people here would be racking them over the coals. But since it's poor old AMD, we have to give them another pass.
 
I must imagine you are joking, you are thinking it is people dying in Ford Pinto after the company hidded the result of bad crash test (the car fuel tank ruptured 100% of time according to Ford own testing), it is toys and games (and just how upscaling is done on some toys).

And we still do not know how much it is game studio interpreting prioritizing AMD technology with the absence of competitive one (for something like FSR-Xess-Dlss with how little it seem to take to add the other 2 it would be the logical way to interpret it) vs explicitly saying it.

And it is not like it does not make wave, HFboard is probably more AMD leaning than the world average.
 
