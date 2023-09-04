John Linneman (Digital Foundry) "What I can say, because it was on DF Direct, is that I've personally spoken with three devs that implemented DLSS pre

ZeroBarrier said: That's one hell of a way to say they are just as shitty as any other corporation. Click to expand...

I must imagine you are joking, you are thinking it is people dying in Ford Pinto after the company hidded the result of bad crash test (the car fuel tank ruptured 100% of time according to Ford own testing), it is toys and games (and just how upscaling is done on some toys).And we still do not know how much it is game studio interpreting prioritizing AMD technology with the absence of competitive one (for something like FSR-Xess-Dlss with how little it seem to take to add the other 2 it would be the logical way to interpret it) vs explicitly saying it.And it is not like it does not make wave, HFboard is probably more AMD leaning than the world average.