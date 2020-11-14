John Deere acquires farm management software company Harvest Profit

erek
"The current software will continue to be available through the John Deere Operations Center. The acquisition ensures current and prospective John Deere customers will have access to Harvest Profit’s analytical capability and provides them with continuity moving forward.

Arthur says the acquisition also builds on John Deere’s goal of providing cutting-edge technology solutions that empower its customers to make more informed decisions. “This software provides financial visibility for the customers of their operations enabling confident and proactive management decisions that make them more profitable and sustainable.”

Harvest Profit will retain its brand name. The terms of the financial agreement were not disclosed."

https://www.agriculture.com/news/te...rm-management-software-company-harvest-profit
 
TurboGLH

John Deere has been one of the worst as far as right to repair, software access and such, on their tractors. I'm sure that it's a good business decision for them, but it's probably not great news for the customers who use this software.
 
1_rick

TurboGLH said:
John Deere has been one of the worst as far as right to repair, software access and such, on their tractors. I'm sure that it's a good business decision for them, but it's probably not great news for the customers who use this software.
Yes, they'll probably kill it in a couple of years.
 
