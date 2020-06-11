Jim Keller, the legendary CPU architect, has resigned from Intel for undisclosed personal reasons. Historically he left after successfully completing a new architecture like he did at Apple, Tesla, and AMD. However, given that he is leaving for "personal reasons" and will continue advising as a consultant for the next 6 months, this may not be a good sign. Its not clear if he left due to his project being a success like in the past or potentially a failure. The phase "personal reasons" is often used when companies don't want to comment on why an employee left. His departure is accompanied by a shakeup in the leadership of the chip architecture group with 4 new leaders named.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15846/jim-keller-resigns-from-intel-effective-immediately
https://newsroom.intel.com/news-rel...technology-systems-architecture-client-group/
