Jim Keller on Moore's Law, Microprocessors, and Designing Chips from Scratch

"Closing up this article, which doesn't aim to be a summation of the AI Podcast, but aims to highlight some interesting tidbits present there, are Mr. Keller's thoughts on team management for a technological project. According to him, he sees the existence of abstraction layers in microprocessor design teams. Where a team of 10 humans works well together, and a team of up to 100 people may be able to function properly under a single supervision, any more than that and teams have to be divided, with organizational boundaries having to be set - and here too appears the diminishing returns equation. Jim Keller says some very interesting things regarding this, as in, that humans in general aren't getting smarter - so there is a fundamental limit to how much "processing power" you can have in a team working on a set project, considering team and size and communication capacity caps that derive from the fact that we are, well, humans.
And of course, you can have the most brilliant people in their given field working in a single design - but sometimes those people won't work well together. Adding to that, microprocessor development can sometimes lead toward instances where functions and transistor parts from where performance increments are being etched into a given product design change, and some people in the team aren't needed anymore, because their particular field of expertise has reached a diminishing returns plateau that is no longer pursuable.
TL;DR: Jim Keller is clearly an extremely accomplished microprocessor designer, but also a project leader, and has very clear ideas regarding the industry and his field of work. You should read the entire article and then move onto the podcast."
https://www.techpowerup.com/270197/...roprocessors-and-designing-chips-from-scratch
