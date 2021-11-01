Jesus Christ why is crypto so fucking complicated?

My God, all I want to do is buy some goddamned Shiba Inu. Can't I throw my $100 down the toilet without getting a PHD first?



I created an account on binance. I linked up a transfer method. I put in $100. I bought $100 worth of bitcoin, which immediately started losing value (lol), of course. But apparently the world's goddamned most popular crypto isn't good enough for this shitty new crypto I want to buy or swap for or whatever the fuck I have to do to waste my cash.



Obviously I've never done anything like this and have no fucking clue what I'm doing. Anyone feel like helping the handicapped guy?