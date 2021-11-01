Jesus Christ why is crypto so fucking complicated?

M

Morlock

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 8, 2012
Messages
505
My God, all I want to do is buy some goddamned Shiba Inu. Can't I throw my $100 down the toilet without getting a PHD first?

I created an account on binance. I linked up a transfer method. I put in $100. I bought $100 worth of bitcoin, which immediately started losing value (lol), of course. But apparently the world's goddamned most popular crypto isn't good enough for this shitty new crypto I want to buy or swap for or whatever the fuck I have to do to waste my cash.

Obviously I've never done anything like this and have no fucking clue what I'm doing. Anyone feel like helping the handicapped guy?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top