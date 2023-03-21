Jensen wants to Run Nvidia for 3-4 more decades, then continue as a robot

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 19,955
Jensen Huang is the co-founder and current CEO of NVIDIA Corporation. Under his leadership, NVIDIA has established and transferred itself and the industry into a leading company in accelerated computing and modern graphics technology.NVIDIA CEO is now listed as the 59th richest person in the world with a net worth estimated at 23.5B dollars after leading the company for now 30 years. However, Jensen has no plans to retire any time soon. He said that he wants to lead NVIDIA for another 3 to 4 decades, which would make him 90y old at the time of his departure.
Katie Tarasov (CNBC): You are longest running tech CEO, is there any end in sight?
Jensen Huang (NVIDIA): Well as you can tell im sprity and quite enthusiasitc and energetic yet. I’m surrounded by amazing people, who keep me inspired and I fell we can do great tings together and they give me so much confidence in what we can do and the impact we can make. I think I’m making a real contribution to the company to make an environment where we can make really amzing contributins. So I think for as long as I believe I can do that, I don’t know exactly for how long that’s gonna be, but 3 to 4 decades I’d say. Another 4 decades I’d be robotic and maybe another 3 to 4 decades after that. Hopefully I get to enjoy this for a very long time.
https://videocardz.com/newz/jensen-huang-wants-to-lead-nvidia-for-another-30-to-40-years
Katie Tarasov (CNBC): You are longest running tech CEO, is there any end in sight?
Jensen Huang (NVIDIA): Well as you can tell im sprity and quite enthusiasitc and energetic yet. I’m surrounded by amazing people, who keep me inspired and I fell we can do great tings together and they give me so much confidence in what we can do and the impact we can make. I think I’m making a real contribution to the company to make an environment where we can make really amzing contributins. So I think for as long as I believe I can do that, I don’t know exactly for how long that’s gonna be, but 3 to 4 decades I’d say. Another 4 decades I’d be robotic and maybe another 3 to 4 decades after that. Hopefully I get to enjoy this for a very long time.
https://videocardz.com/newz/jensen-huang-wants-to-lead-nvidia-for-another-30-to-40-years