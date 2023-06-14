Jensen Huang, the C.E.O. of Nvidia, is transforming a black leather jacket into a symbol of the A.I. paradigm shift

erek
"Silicon Valley Has a New Style Icon"
"The jacket also connects to a founding myth of Silicon Valley and Mr. Jobs, the man who was the antithesis of the men in gray suits at IBM, and “almost a spiritual leader for some,” as Mr. Ford said. Someone, he said, “who represents a sort of golden age, when everything seemed possible and people still thought tech would be a force for good in the world” — a particularly salient reminder at a time when the public conversation is centered in part on the potential threat of A.I.
And the jacket strategy is adding up. According to Mr. Rosenfeld, “Clients have asked me about the leather jacket, wanting to know if they can wear the same.” (He said he told them Mr. Huang already owned the look and advised that they develop another signature.)
For those who want to know what brand Mr. Huang wears, his spokesman said he did not know. Unlike Mr. Jobs, who owned many versions of the same Issey Miyake turtleneck (or Mr. Zuckerberg, who wears Brunello Cucinelli T-shirts), Mr. Huang appears to vary his jackets. But Mr. Rosenfeld guessed that “they don’t appear to be Tom Ford level, which we know he could well afford. At least some that I’ve seen look to be Theory.”
For those who want to get the look, however, at least seven different e-tailers currently offer “Jensen Huang leather jackets” at prices from $109 (Jacketpop) to $149.99 (the Genuine Leather).
To put this in context, Superstar Jacket sells two versions of a “Jensen Huang leather jacket,” alongside a “Fast & Furious 10 Vin Diesel jacket,” a “Snoop Dogg leather jacket” and an “Indiana Jones leather jacket.”
But Mr. Huang is the only C.E.O. to have a jacket named after him."
Source: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/14/style/jensen-huang-nvidia-leather-jackets.html
