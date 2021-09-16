Jensen Huang: The 100 Most Influential People of 2021

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,609
Jensen Huang as been named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 according to Time magazine...and he made the cover of the print publication as well...

*Time website has a limit to the amount of free articles you can read (try using InPrivate mode of your browser)

https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2021/6095971/jensen-huang/

Jensen.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top