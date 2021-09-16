Jensen Huang: The 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Jensen Huang as been named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021 according to Time magazine...and he made the cover of the print publication as well...
*Time website has a limit to the amount of free articles you can read (try using InPrivate mode of your browser)
https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2021/6095971/jensen-huang/
*Time website has a limit to the amount of free articles you can read (try using InPrivate mode of your browser)
https://time.com/collection/100-most-influential-people-2021/6095971/jensen-huang/