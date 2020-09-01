Jensen Huang announces Ampere prices

I like how he said it's time for Pascal owners to upgrade. I mean... maybe? $500 is still a lot and anyone who owns a GTX 1080 is probably still comfortable with it. I was hoping to see the 3060 announced with pricing but nothing. If the RTX 3060 is as fast as the RTX 2080 TI or a bit slower then consoles may have a hard time selling, but that's assuming a lot including pricing. Guess I'll be picking up a used RTX 2070 by Christmas time for cheap.AMD though is going to have a hard time with Big Navi pricing after Nvidia's announcement. Of course with anything we need benchmarks before determining anything.