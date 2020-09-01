Jensen Huang announces Ampere prices

Jensen Huang just announced 3080 for $699 available 9/17; 3070 for $499 available in October, and 3090 for $1499 available 9/24.
 
So long GTX 1080, you served me well for the last not quite 4 years. RTX 3080 here I come.
 
DukenukemX said:
So if I get this right the 3070 is faster than a RTX 2080 Ti and $500? Good luck AMD.
That's what he said. Hopefully benchmarks prove that unanimously.

I'm with DanNeely .. Goodbye GTX 1080. We'll be seeing used 2080Tis in the fs/ft forum here for $349 by new years :p
 
These prices look good to me. That said, it also confirms what we instinctively knew all along, that Nvidia priced their cards as they did because they could, not because they needed to. :cautious::p:eek:
 
Well I am glad I skipped turing and kept my 1080TI, now just need to see what AMD has cooking to decide what I am going to upgrade to.
 
Mode13 said:
I'm with DanNeely .. Goodbye GTX 1080. We'll be seeing used 2080Tis in the fs/ft forum here for $349 by new years :p
I like how he said it's time for Pascal owners to upgrade. I mean... maybe? $500 is still a lot and anyone who owns a GTX 1080 is probably still comfortable with it. I was hoping to see the 3060 announced with pricing but nothing. If the RTX 3060 is as fast as the RTX 2080 TI or a bit slower then consoles may have a hard time selling, but that's assuming a lot including pricing. Guess I'll be picking up a used RTX 2070 by Christmas time for cheap.

AMD though is going to have a hard time with Big Navi pricing after Nvidia's announcement. Of course with anything we need benchmarks before determining anything.
 
Nvidia gave everyone what they wanted while still increasing the price on the top end GPU (3090). Everyone wins IF the benchmarks support the claims.

My used 1080 I got 2 years ago will probably be retired soon.
 
DukenukemX said:
I like how he said it's time for Pascal owners to upgrade. I mean... maybe? $500 is still a lot and anyone who owns a GTX 1080 is probably still comfortable with it. I was hoping to see the 3060 announced with pricing but nothing. If the RTX 3060 is as fast as the RTX 2080 TI or a bit slower then consoles may have a hard time selling, but that's assuming a lot including pricing. Guess I'll be picking up a used RTX 2070 by Christmas time for cheap.

AMD though is going to have a hard time with Big Navi pricing after Nvidia's announcement. Of course with anything we need benchmarks before determining anything.
A 1080 owner is a 3080 owner. Price isnt a factor.
 
