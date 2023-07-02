Jensen Huang and Lisa Su Family Tree Shows How Closely They Are Related

Jen Hsun Huang is Lisa Su's first cousin once removed (second uncle).
Circling back to Huang's family connection with AMD boss Lisa Su, back in 2020, we thought that they weren't very close relatives. Reinforcing this belief, Lisa Su told CTA boss Gary Shapiro in a Masters of Leadership webinar that she and Huang were "distant relatives, so some complex second cousin type of thing." The truth may be they are quite a lot closer than that. Imagine if one of your cousins has a child — that is basically the relationship between Huang and Su, if the published family tree is accurate. We would thus say they are pretty close relatives, and it isn't that complex to understand.
Su may have felt the relationship was more distant and complex due to how close, or distant, certain segments of the family were. Remember that Jensen Huang's grandfather (Su's great-grandfather) had at least 12 children, which would imply lots and lots of cousins not added to the family tree. Moreover, we know that Huang's family emigrated to Oregon, US, when he was just four years old. Similarly, Su's family emigrated to the US when she was just three years old. There isn't just the likelihood of a great mass of relatives which are hard to keep track of, the family was also scattered geographically wide when the CEOs were at a very young age.
