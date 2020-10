Yeah, I doubt there are 5x many desktop gamers than last generation, may be 2X as many want to upgrade given the performance jump but sure they saw that coming. This is all hogwash to prop up the share price and play mind games till Big Navi lands. It's also an excuse to have the scalpers buy up the inventory to make Nvidia's bottom line look good this Qtr..If AMD has a decent, non-paper launch, except there to be magically great supply by Thanksgiving, even some decent below MSRP deals now and then. People also need to chill the fuck out , playing CyberPunk on a 2XXX card will still be pretty great. This makes even less sense too me than the TP/PT and even dumbbell shortages, TP/PT are essentials you need for daily life, dumbbells are somewhat necessary to keep fit if all gyms are closed (though there are subsitutes) but playing the latest game on max vs high settings, lol....