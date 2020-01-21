Jeff Bezos Hacked: Amazon Boss Was Reportedly Hacked

    erek

    The multi-billionaire was duped.

    "This wouldn't be the first time that the Saudi leadership has been accused of trying to hack into Bezos's phone. Amazon chief's security team has been examining his phone since the CEO's private texts about his affair were obtained and published by a tabloid owned by American Media Inc (AMI). While AMI continued to suggest it was tipped off about the affair by the brother of Bezos’s girlfriend, the investigation by his own team said with “high confidence” that the Saudis had managed to “access” Bezos’s phone to gain private information about him. AMI CEO David Pecker reportedly had a close relationship with MBS."

    https://wccftech.com/jeff-bezos-reportedly-hacked-by-saudi-crown-prince/
     
    erek, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM
    Retronym

    Retronym, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:40 PM
