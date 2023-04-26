Jedi Survivor with 7800X3D purchase

I posted this in one of the 7800X3D threads, but for visibility I thought I should make a post here.
I was able to contact Microcenter and have the promotion retroactively applied. I just chatted with their CS and provided my order number, a few minutes later I had a redemption code in my inbox. Apparently Newegg is confirmed to be retroactively applying the promo as well.
