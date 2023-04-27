Jedi Survivor is the best showcase of a looming problem for PC players

https://www.nme.com/news/gaming-news/star-wars-jedi-survivor-pc-performance-low-fps-issues-3436303
https://kotaku.com/star-wars-jedi-survivor-pc-performance-fps-reviews-1850382672
At this point I don't know if these sorts of PC ports are just malicious, or straight-up incompetent, glad I didn't pre-order but I am bummed because I was looking forward to this one.
TLDR;
4090 struggles to maintain 60fps at 1440p
No DLSS only FSR2, apparently part of AMD sponsorship requires DLSS not to be present
Ray-Tracing features have been removed and limited to the bare minimum (again part of the AMD sponsorship)
155Gb install
32Gb ram basically required for smooth texture population
I call this a looming problem because while ports to PC have been traditionally not good, I struggle to remember a time when they were consistently this bad.
