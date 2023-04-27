Jedi Survivor is the best showcase of a looming problem for PC players

Lakados said: Here's the rub, a 5700xt currently outperforms a 4090 in the game. So your 7900xtx is likely fine. Click to expand...

It kinda makes sense. They focused on consoles which are much cheaper to adopt than PCs capable of running the game properly. If it's anything like the 1st game, it will be months before the PC issues get ironed out. I had already beaten the game by then, and I never really went back. the story was pretty good, but it was very linear with little replay-ability. I could give a shit about all the zillion skins that were added later to the game. I think the janky gameplay had me never return to the title. Now, going into the second game with the knowledge of how the 1st one ran and why, and the info from you guys on here, it will likely be a very different experience for me.