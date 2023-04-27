Jedi Survivor is the best showcase of a looming problem for PC players

Lakados

https://www.nme.com/news/gaming-news/star-wars-jedi-survivor-pc-performance-low-fps-issues-3436303
https://kotaku.com/star-wars-jedi-survivor-pc-performance-fps-reviews-1850382672

At this point I don't know if these sorts of PC ports are just malicious, or straight-up incompetent, glad I didn't pre-order but I am bummed because I was looking forward to this one.

TLDR;
4090 struggles to maintain 60fps at 1440p
No DLSS only FSR2, apparently part of AMD sponsorship requires DLSS not to be present
Ray-Tracing features have been removed and limited to the bare minimum (again part of the AMD sponsorship)
155Gb install
32Gb ram basically required for smooth texture population
I call this a looming problem because while ports to PC have been traditionally not good, I struggle to remember a time when they were consistently this bad.
 
Nasty_Savage

Nasty_Savage

Almost seems like development should be on the high platform and dumbed down rather than scaled up. But what do i know lol
 
Rockenrooster

Dang a 4090 struggling?
Not having DLSS is not great but FSR2 is an ok alternative that works good enough. (I personally don't care about upscaling or nitpicking between the two)
Missing Ray tracing features sounds like a necessity if a 4090 is already struggling lol.
155GB install, sadly par for the course nowadays (especially with UE5 games coming Nanite...)
32GB RAM required, going to see more of this with these install sizes ballooning.

UE5 changed the game drastically and put more of the "optimization" work on the engine itself rather than developers. So hopefully UE5 will make ports better.

That said Jedi Survivor is UE4 and anybody who knows UE4 could see this coming a mile away since UE4 optimization relies more on the developers competence or time constraints ..... (I say this as someone who like to likes to mess around in unreal engine 4/5)
 
Last edited:
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

It's not malicious, they just put all the dev time into the consoles. Like the previous title and it's PC issues (shitloads of them) it's likely geared to run at 30 FPS, so I'm just gonna dial my system into those settings and sit back and play the game the way it was intended to be played, like a console.

If it runs like ass at 30FPS then I may start throwing shit around the room and swearing. :eek:

I am very curious to see how it will run on my 13900K and 7900XTX, if it has any AMD graphical optimizations in it it may run perfectly
 
LukeTbk

Does not know enough to judgee this, but would it not be possible for a game made to run on well on an Xbox series S to run well on a powerful PC easier than the other way around ?
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

Set your refresh to 30 Hz and 90% of the problems likely go away instantly on PC
 
Lakados

Here's the rub, a 5700xt currently outperforms a 4090 in the game. So your 7900xtx is likely fine.
 
Legendary Gamer

Legendary Gamer

It kinda makes sense. They focused on consoles which are much cheaper to adopt than PCs capable of running the game properly. If it's anything like the 1st game, it will be months before the PC issues get ironed out. I had already beaten the game by then, and I never really went back. the story was pretty good, but it was very linear with little replay-ability. I could give a shit about all the zillion skins that were added later to the game. I think the janky gameplay had me never return to the title. Now, going into the second game with the knowledge of how the 1st one ran and why, and the info from you guys on here, it will likely be a very different experience for me.
 
