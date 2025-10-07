JEDEC UFS 5.0 Standard to Deliver Sequential Performance up to 10.8 GB/s

erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,626
"Currently, UFS's latest specifications date back to December 2024 when JEDEC published JESD220G UFS 4.1, which is an update to version 4.0 published in 2022. The Universal Flash Storage standard provides high-performance embedded storage that uses little power making it a great fit for devices where saving energy is key. This covers computing and mobile systems such as smartphones and wearables, edge computing, gaming consoles and automotive. Its fast serial interface and streamlined protocol allow for high data transfer rates leading to strong system performance without draining too much power."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341645/...eliver-sequential-performance-up-to-10-8-gb-s
