  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

JEDEC Announces Annual Update of DDR5 Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Contents Standard

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,710
“JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, has published the annual release of its JESD400-5D DDR5 Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Contents standard. This latest version 1.4 adds support for memory modules executing up to DDR5-9200 speeds, codes for the new Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module (SOCAMM2) and expands error logging information for Multiplexed Rank Dual In-Line Memory Modules (MRDIMMs). For free download visit the JEDEC website.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341890/...-serial-presence-detect-spd-contents-standard
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top