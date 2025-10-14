JEDEC Announces Annual Update of DDR5 Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Contents Standard

erek
Dec 19, 2005
13,710
“JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, has published the annual release of its JESD400-5D DDR5 Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Contents standard. This latest version 1.4 adds support for memory modules executing up to DDR5-9200 speeds, codes for the new Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module (SOCAMM2) and expands error logging information for Multiplexed Rank Dual In-Line Memory Modules (MRDIMMs). For free download visit the JEDEC website.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341890/...-serial-presence-detect-spd-contents-standard
