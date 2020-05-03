jdk's FS thread: SATA HDD/SSD, watercooling stuff, mobos, firewalls

Cleaning out my closet and want to get rid of some of this stuff. Heat link in sig.


2) SSDs and HDDs. $200 for all + shipping

2020-05-03 11.10.04.jpg


3) EVGA 680 GTX SCs with heatkiller watercooling blocks + backplates: $150 + shipping

2020-05-03 17.56.02.jpg


2020-05-03 17.56.27.jpg


4) Watercooling radiators, $100

2020-05-03 17.57.34.jpg



5) Beyerdynamic DT 252 80 Ohm Single-Ear Closed Dynamic Headphone for Broadcast App $50

2020-04-18 14.07.01.jpg



6) Netgate SG-5100 firewall, running pfSense 2.4.4. I'll factory reset before sending out. Comes with power adapter and a USB console cable. $500 + shipping

2020-05-03 11.11.23.jpg


7) Asus X299 Prime Deluxe II $200 OBO

2020-04-24 10.50.51.jpg
 

