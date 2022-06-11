jdk's eBay thread - moving out of country, mic / recording / watercooled gfx / misc

J

jdk

Nov 23, 2006
Howdy,

Moving out of the country and have years of computer and audio stuff I'm looking to re-home. Heat (does it still exist?) feedback in sig

2 cards EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 and heatkiller watercooler
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203990065502

Rode PSA1 Microphone Studio Arm - Black (2 available)
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203986473005

CH Products Pro USB Flight Simulator Pedals PPU995
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203989853247

Rycote 44901 Invision USM Universal Studio Microphone Shock Mount
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203989871923

Plantronics Voyager UC B825M Dual Ear Headset with Charge Stand - Black
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203990062779

Audio-Technica Cardioid Condenser USB Microphone - Black (AT2020USB) With EXTRAS
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203990063918

Intel Dual Port 10/100/1000 PRO/1000 PT DUAL 868971 PCIe Interface
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203990064658

Intel DC S3500 Series 480GB Internal 2.5" (SSDSC2BB480G4) SSD
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203990065970

Focusrite Scarlett Solo 2nd Gen USB Audio Interface
https://www.ebay.com/itm/203990068536

Thanks for looking
 
