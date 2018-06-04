JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speakers $399 each (MAR2022)

They're far from same actually. The distortion spectrum of a tube amp is completely different from a solid state one. A powerful enough tube amp is prohibitively expensive for most people. Also the damping factor of a tube amp is 10-100 times less than a SS amp due to it being a high impedance output device. Most small tube amps I've heard sound anemic and round edged. We actually produce a tube amp, a 400watt mono hybrid tube amp. It's based on Tapio M Köykkä's minimal feedback design and it's one of the rare tube amps I like.



Having said that, amps have very small sonical differences after a certain basic quality level has been surpassed. The most important parts of the listening chain are the recording and mastering stage, then speaker/room combination. Source and amplification are the easy parts to get right. That's why it's fundamentally wrong to sink money into amplifier upgrades unless you've spent double the money to your speakers first.



I've seen people sink small fortunes to their source and continue to be unhappy with a bad end result. Just because they listened to sales people instead of fixing their real problem.



Sometimes fixing the problem with your sound reproduction requires demolishing walls, buying a new appartment/house or completely altering the looks of your room with acoustic treatment.



Yeah, a salesman is not going to sell you that. Have you seen THIS amp as a change of subject?