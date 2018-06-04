JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speakers $399 each (MAR2022)

Neapolitan6th
MAR2022: On sale for 399$ each! (Free shipping). Lowest I've ever seen. That's a lot of speaker for the price!
Just saw this pop up. If you are in need of some good (large) floorstanding speakers these are currently a great value at $399 each.
Normally the pair costs $2000 while this deal shaves off $1200. They go on sale for $500 each a few times a year.
They are sold direct (link)
I certainly love mine. Shipping weight is around 220lbs so if you are just looking for the best lbs/$ ratio this might be it. At 220lbs (a pair),
it will surprise you that these have free 2 day shipping haha, those poor planes!
As always please don't jump the gun and blow a $1000 on something you'll later regret. Happy hunting!
As always please don't jump the gun and blow a $1000 on something you'll later regret. Happy hunting!
