chockomonkey said: Would these be weird to put on a computer desk as stereo speakers?

You can use any speaker for anything you like. However don't expect super low end sound, so if you like music to thump, you will need to add a sub, and make sure you have an amp that can drive these.If you are looking for normal computer like setup that is all in one, look at the klipsch promedia 2.1, as they are all in one, comes with a sub and the desk speakers are much smaller in size. And are cheaper than the pair of above speakers.