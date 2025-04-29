Japanese retailers try to stop tourists from buying GeForce RTX 5090/5080 GPUs

Tourists flock to Japan to buy . . . graphics cards?Well, from scalping to post-launch price hikes, limited availability, there’s always some reason folks can’t get their hands on NVIDIA’s flagship GPUs, but how about taking a trip to Japan to get one? It’s been reported by Weibo (via VideoCardz) that Japanese retailers have had to resort to posting signs in their stores letting customers know that the highly sought-after GPUs are only available to domestic residents. This comes after many tourists (primarily reported from China) have flocked to Japan to get GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs. Another tactic employed, but failed, was removing tax breaks offered to tourists, as it was hoped the higher prices would discourage them.
h/t fpsreview
