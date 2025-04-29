  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Japanese retailers try to stop tourists from buying GeForce RTX 5090/5080 GPUs

Marees

Sep 28, 2018
Tourists flock to Japan to buy . . . graphics cards?​

Well, from scalping to post-launch price hikes, limited availability, there’s always some reason folks can’t get their hands on NVIDIA’s flagship GPUs, but how about taking a trip to Japan to get one? It’s been reported by Weibo (via VideoCardz) that Japanese retailers have had to resort to posting signs in their stores letting customers know that the highly sought-after GPUs are only available to domestic residents. This comes after many tourists (primarily reported from China) have flocked to Japan to get GeForce RTX 5080 and 5090 GPUs. Another tactic employed, but failed, was removing tax breaks offered to tourists, as it was hoped the higher prices would discourage them.

h/t fpsreview
https://www.thefpsreview.com/2025/0...-japan-rtx-5080-5070-supers-rumored-and-more/
 
I saw that at lunch. The VideoCardz article pointed out there aren't really any teeth behind these signs. Like the pirate code, they're more sort of guidelines.
 
Initially thought tourists would be going to get the Switch2 at Japanese prices, because you a plane ticket is worth saving $100
 
JPY to USD slightly up in the last couple months too. And the shipping couriers have jacked up their prices too (post COVID, but pre any tarriffs). Buying from Japan isn’t *as* nice as it was a year or two ago.
 
GoldenTiger said:
They're locked to Japanese for those models, so no more cheap switches for you! :p
I am sure that there are people who will learn Japanese, or you wouldn't see Japanese games show up at stores from time to time. fries used to carry a few.
 
