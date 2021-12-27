Jamo D 600 15" is 'dead', What is a good replacement?

Dune killed my home theater sub. I think the voice coils overheated and now it makes very loud popping sounds at higher volumes.It is (was) 400W continuous, 1600W peak and was exrodinary while it lasted. I guess I'm looking at SVS for a replacement, can anyone comment on how these perform?I have my eye on either the SB-4000 or PB-4000 (the latter being in a much larger, ported box). I'm guessing the ported box allows the sub to go much deeper, whereas the sealed box is punchier? Can anyone comment? I'm looking for a good all-rounder (music/movies) that will compliment my Q Acoustics Concept 500 speakers.