Jamo D 600 15" is 'dead', What is a good replacement?

D

Deimos

Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2004
Messages
1,002
Dune killed my home theater sub. I think the voice coils overheated and now it makes very loud popping sounds at higher volumes. :cry:

It is (was) 400W continuous, 1600W peak and was exrodinary while it lasted. I guess I'm looking at SVS for a replacement, can anyone comment on how these perform?

I have my eye on either the SB-4000 or PB-4000 (the latter being in a much larger, ported box). I'm guessing the ported box allows the sub to go much deeper, whereas the sealed box is punchier? Can anyone comment? I'm looking for a good all-rounder (music/movies) that will compliment my Q Acoustics Concept 500 speakers.
 
D

Deimos

Gawd
Joined
Aug 10, 2004
Messages
1,002
SVS recommends the PB16-Ultra. Where I am this is $2k more expensive and I still have to convice my wife to let me spend this much. :unsure:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top